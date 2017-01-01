I Remember Aleppo

ancient silk road heirloom
grew upon the left bank
determined Queiq river
steeped landscape
rising field of peppers
powdered ochres
colors changing
seasons ceased
blossoming at dusk
The CIA as Organized Crime: How Illegal Operations Corrupt America and the World Douglas Valentine
A Propaganda System: How Canada’s Government, Corporations, Media and Academia Sell War Yves Engler
The Smallpox War in Nuxalk Territory Tom Swanky
An American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873 Benjamin Madley
Indigenous Writes: A Guide to First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Issues in Canada Chelsea Vowel
China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations Jeff J. Brown
The 1% and the Rest of Us: A Political Economy of Dominant Ownership Tim Di Muzio
Worshiping Power: An Anarchist View of Early State Formation Peter Gelderloos
Our Enemies in Blue: Police and Power in America Kristian Williams
Reimagining Sanity: Voices Beyond the Echo Chamber Paul Haeder
by Terrence Sykes / January 1st, 2017
ancient silk road heirloom
grew upon the left bank
determined Queiq river
steeped landscape
rising field of peppers
powdered ochres
colors changing
seasons ceased
blossoming at dusk
Terrence Sykes was born and raised in the rural coal mining area of southwestern Virginia and this isolation brought forth the theme of remembrance to his creations, whether real or imagined. He also does heirloom vegetable research. His poetry – photography – flash fiction has been published in India, Scotland, Spain and the USA. Read other articles by Terrence.
This article was posted on Sunday, January 1st, 2017 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.
All content © 2007-2017 Dissident Voice and respective authors | Subscribe to the DV RSS feed | Top