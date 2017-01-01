I Remember Aleppo

ancient silk road heirloom

grew upon the left bank

determined Queiq river

steeped landscape

rising field of peppers

powdered ochres

colors changing

seasons ceased

blossoming at dusk

Terrence Sykes was born and raised in the rural coal mining area of southwestern Virginia and this isolation brought forth the theme of remembrance to his creations, whether real or imagined. He also does heirloom vegetable research. His poetry – photography – flash fiction has been published in India, Scotland, Spain and the USA. Read other articles by Terrence.