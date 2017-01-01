I Remember Aleppo

by Terrence Sykes / January 1st, 2017

ancient silk road heirloom
grew upon the left bank
determined Queiq river
steeped landscape
rising field of peppers
powdered ochres
colors changing
seasons ceased
blossoming at dusk

Terrence Sykes was born and raised in the rural coal mining area of southwestern Virginia and this isolation brought forth the theme of remembrance to his creations, whether real or imagined. He also does heirloom vegetable research. His poetry – photography – flash fiction has been published in India, Scotland, Spain and the USA. Read other articles by Terrence.

