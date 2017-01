I wish I were a star

To beam my radiance

Upon your gloom

And chase away

Your darkness.

I wish I were a sea

To hug your tired soul

And give you succour

Whenever the vehement sun

Has worn your strength away.

I wish I were a tree

Gigantic, vast and shady

Like the mighty banyan tree

Branching into poles of the divide

To shield and shelter you

From the snarls and torments

Of the vicissitudes of life.

But I am a hurricane

Which has brought you much pain

I am such a pisser

Galloping on your emotions.

Eddie Awusi is a Nigerian writer of Isoko extraction. He graduated from Delta state university, Abraka in 2007, where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree In English and Literature. He believes in the universality of Arts and global citizenship of the creative and Imaginative artist. Read other articles by Eddie.