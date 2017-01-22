Hope

by David Chorlton / January 22nd, 2017

The blue star of hope
rose over Sixteenth Street this morning
where the gourmet taco store
abuts a beauty salon.
It was filled
with helium and shone
inside a bright metallic skin
as it kept climbing toward the light
that couldn’t quite break
through the clouds.
At Palm Lane, a couple
with bad teeth and dressed in camouflage
pushed a grocery cart apiece,
turning after two blocks
toward McDowell, while the star floated
ever higher, ever more
elusive,
until it was just a speck
wiped from the fire god’s eye.

David Chorlton is a transplanted European, who has lived in Phoenix since 1978. His poems have appeared in many publications on- and off-line, and reflect his affection for the natural world, as well as occasional bewilderment at aspects of human behavior. His Selected Poems appeared from FutureCycle in 2014. Read other articles by David.

This article was posted on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017