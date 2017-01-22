The blue star of hope

rose over Sixteenth Street this morning

where the gourmet taco store

abuts a beauty salon.

It was filled

with helium and shone

inside a bright metallic skin

as it kept climbing toward the light

that couldn’t quite break

through the clouds.

At Palm Lane, a couple

with bad teeth and dressed in camouflage

pushed a grocery cart apiece,

turning after two blocks

toward McDowell, while the star floated

ever higher, ever more

elusive,

until it was just a speck

wiped from the fire god’s eye.

David Chorlton is a transplanted European, who has lived in Phoenix since 1978. His poems have appeared in many publications on- and off-line, and reflect his affection for the natural world, as well as occasional bewilderment at aspects of human behavior. His Selected Poems appeared from FutureCycle in 2014. Read other articles by David.