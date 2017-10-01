Hollow Eyes

The world is drowning in

fluoride tainted waters.

Poisoned with selfish intent,

seeping unrest through humanity.

Toxic potions of shallow vanities.

Media fashioned tunnel vision,

complacence clouded eyes.

Hollow thoughts, empty hearts.

Moths throw themselves

to the maddened flame

Stumbling cluelessly to a tune

led by pied piper callers.

Wolves clothed as sheep,

drawing the flock to the pit

I spit out the venom of treachery

that my sight remain clear

to keep the truths of love

in my unwavering heart;

To value human life,

aware it can not be weighed

on a political scale.

Nicole Surginer is a poet who simply writes what weighs on her heart with no attention to any particular style or genre Read other articles by Nicole.