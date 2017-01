With his pants jacked up

mismatched socks stare

his hair a greased nest

and dried shaving cream

crusted behind an ear

a cultural misfit king

He sits in his castle

of park benches solo

enthroned and alone

his workforce of pigeons

a winged aerial ballet

clamoring for a raise

Nails yellowed and cracked

hidden from his sepia sight

dark descends stage lights fade

all but forgotten now pressing

past haggard and reeking too

slips into his corrugated bed

good night

sleep tight

Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children. Read other articles by Robert.