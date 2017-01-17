For Ghostship Artists Lost In The Fire…

Their photos are periods

Punctuating short stories.

forty, fresh-faced ones,

reflecting everything on the table—

everything possible—back at me:

The promising painter, gifted filmmaker,

Dancer-choreographer, talented sound-tech,

up and coming musician—spring chapters extinguished

by any means necessary—

making space to breathe; creating under capitalism:

basements, abandoned buildings, warehouses, wherever…

Never visualizing fingers of fire playing

Arpeggios in Saturday night skies,

Hurling block chords at heroic

Firefighters in rescue mode—

Never tasting brine of bloodshot eyes—

bitter Margaritas on The Town

gathering, hugging, holding one another up

Oakland’s heart is broken…

de-ja vu—enough heartbreak

for wrapping the lake:

police gunning down the painter;

drunk driver snuffing the dance master;

Blues man crushed in a crosswalk,

Nazis dousing melodies of a young pianist

Oakland

I hear you, love you, feel you—

Please hear me toll

morning’s when Hellfires hit hospitals

leaving blood-splattered walls?

Oakland

I hear you, love you, feel you—

Please hear me toll

Evenings for mangled babies in

Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria?

Oakland

I hear you, love you, feel you—

Please hear me toll

Imagining fires worlds away—

charred Syrians, Palestinians, Congolese?

