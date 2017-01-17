For Ghostship Artists Lost In The Fire…

by Raymond Nat Turner / January 15th, 2017

Their photos are periods
Punctuating short stories.
forty, fresh-faced ones,
reflecting everything on the table—
everything possible—back at me:
The promising painter, gifted filmmaker,
Dancer-choreographer, talented sound-tech,
up and coming musician—spring chapters extinguished
by any means necessary—
making space to breathe; creating under capitalism:
basements, abandoned buildings, warehouses, wherever…
Never visualizing fingers of fire playing
Arpeggios in Saturday night skies,
Hurling block chords at heroic
Firefighters in rescue mode—
Never tasting brine of bloodshot eyes—
bitter Margaritas on The Town
gathering, hugging, holding one another up

Oakland’s heart is broken…
de-ja vu—enough heartbreak
for wrapping the lake:
police gunning down the painter;
drunk driver snuffing the dance master;
Blues man crushed in a crosswalk,
Nazis dousing melodies of a young pianist

Oakland
I hear you, love you, feel you—
Please hear me toll
morning’s when Hellfires hit hospitals
leaving blood-splattered walls?
Oakland
I hear you, love you, feel you—
Please hear me toll
Evenings for mangled babies in
Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and Syria?
Oakland
I hear you, love you, feel you—
Please hear me toll
Imagining fires worlds away—
charred Syrians, Palestinians, Congolese?

Raymond Nat Turner is a NYC poet privileged to have read at the Harriet Tubman Centennial Symposium. He is Artistic Director of the stalwart JazzPoetry Ensemble UpSurge and has appeared at numerous festivals and venues including the Monterey Jazz Festival and Panafest in Ghana West Africa. He currently is Poet-in-Residence at Black Agenda Report. Turner has opened for such people as James Baldwin, People’s Advocate Cynthia McKinney, radical sportswriter Dave Zirin and CA Congresswoman Barbara Lee following her lone vote against attacking Afghanistan. Read other articles by Raymond Nat, or visit Raymond Nat's website.

