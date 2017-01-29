Dust to Ash

I am worn, breathless, depleted.

For there is no break in the battle,

nor treaty for a moment’s rest.

Discord rules my world.

The moon cries blood.

Stars dim, clouded in toxic air.

My soul feared the darkness;

The coward has fled.

My afflicted mind broke loose,

desperately seeking solace;

Scattered my thoughts in the ruins.

Oh my desecrated heart!

How iniquity ravaged her,

ripping her apart at the seams.

I lay wrecked in the sand.

Sightless eyes swelled shut,

pummeled by savage scenes.

Thirst for peace tastes bitter.

Numb lips chapped the words

I can no longer speak.

I surrender my brokenness

to the madness of war.

Bleed dry to the bone,

smear my dust in the ash.

Nicole Surginer is a poet who simply writes what weighs on her heart with no attention to any particular style or genre Read other articles by Nicole.