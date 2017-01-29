Dust to Ash

by Nicole Surginer / January 29th, 2017

I am worn, breathless, depleted.
For there is no break in the battle,
nor treaty for a moment’s rest.
Discord rules my world.
The moon cries blood.
Stars dim, clouded in toxic air.
My soul feared the darkness;
The coward has fled.
My afflicted mind broke loose,
desperately seeking solace;
Scattered my thoughts in the ruins.
Oh my desecrated heart!
How iniquity ravaged her,
ripping her apart at the seams.
I lay wrecked in the sand.
Sightless eyes swelled shut,
pummeled by savage scenes.
Thirst for peace tastes bitter.
Numb lips chapped the words
I can no longer speak.
I surrender my brokenness
to the madness of war.
Bleed dry to the bone,
smear my dust in the ash.

Nicole Surginer is a poet who simply writes what weighs on her heart with no attention to any particular style or genre Read other articles by Nicole.

This article was posted on Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.