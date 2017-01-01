Crime Against Humanity
by Gary Beck / January 1st, 2017
New York City homeless shelters
reached record numbers,
fifty thousand people,
twenty thousand children,
abandoned by a callous city
unrepresented by the system
since they don’t legally reside
in elected official’s districts,
so their only advocates
are not-for-profit organizations
more concerned with litigation
than the desperate needs
of suffering victims,
men, women, children.
Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.
