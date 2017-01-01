Crime Against Humanity

New York City homeless shelters

reached record numbers,

fifty thousand people,

twenty thousand children,

abandoned by a callous city

unrepresented by the system

since they don’t legally reside

in elected official’s districts,

so their only advocates

are not-for-profit organizations

more concerned with litigation

than the desperate needs

of suffering victims,

men, women, children.

Gary Beck spent most of his life as a theater director. He has 11 published chapbooks, 9 published poetry collections, 4 more accepted for publication. He has 3 novels and 1 accepted for publication, 2 short story collections and 1 accepted for publication. He lives in NYC. Read other articles by Gary.