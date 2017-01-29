Cargo Cult

The ship departed long ago

but still its cargo is stacked

on the beach, plywood crates

delaminating in the hot sun,

for the natives, taking counsel

with their ancestors, chose

not to repeat the calamity

that befell Bora-Bora.

The mission, now in ruins,

did not benefit from the gift

of my remington typewriter,

then in very good condition.

The tides grind to sand

my discarded bifocals.

How long can a wristwatch

stand immersion in saltwater?

No tracts, only a bundle

of obsolescent textbooks.

No portraiture of the lord,

merely a portfolio displaying

their island from the air.

Fabrics that graced my sofa

swirl like algae blooms

in that far-off lagoon.

A letter from the embassy

expresses dismay for items

lost during the uprising.

We have shortwave contact.

Our forces made headway.

The cultists are in disarray.

Seen just over the horizon

is the resumption of trade.

