Autumn Early Light at Chauvet

Retire to the cave.

Try to match the flicker of mortal torch

to the flicker of the torch behind your eyes.

See. Touch what scares you so badly.

Or, since you cannot know,

choose an image.

That aurochs.

Her honed horns. Her

unendurable force of

muscle, hoof, neck muscles rigid

against her spine’s angry bone. Projectile of thunder.

It is the cave, the beast, and inside it all

what you may perceive as you—and death. Elect

to jump somewhere in the confines

of the darkness and binding rock.

Or elect to face the animal and die.

30017 was a bad year, run of seasons

an election of fears you are well evolved from.

30016 will be a better year. Light up

the cave then and let shine out the new. The rising

fire of your torch ignites the eye of the aurochs

and she elects to move.

• Image from Werner Herzog’s Cave of Forgotten Dreams

Richard Fenton Sederstrom was raised and lives in the North Woods of Minnesota and the Sonoran Desert of Arizona. He is the author of four books of poetry, notably Disordinary Light, and most recently Eumaeus Tends, based on the few lines of The Odyssey that are axial to our understanding of the power and complexities of love. A new book, Selenity Book Four will appear next winter. Read other articles by Richard Fenton.