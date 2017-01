Along the roads of sand

Memory strains

The route to find

Where stations midway

Flower only in the night

Without the lamps

Lit by planets vanquished

Even with a raft

At sea we’d languish

Even with a compass

Or vanity’s GPS

The gales of our folly

Tear that last load

From the deck

From our back

So lightened from our

Past abandoned

Sweat now banished

From our smiling face

Alas no road ahead to see

Our frivolous footprints

Have ceased to be.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket between the cradles of Heine and Saramago. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). . Read other articles by T.P..