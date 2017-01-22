Another Birthday for Dr. Martin Luther King

The longer I live the greater Martin Luther King looks

compared with those who have tried to carry on his work.

The man had integrity, guts, ideas and class.

It was heartbreaking in the Sixties to be young and

filled with hope for change in America, only to see

JFK, MLK and RFK murdered in the same decade.

Young people of all kinds had hope back then even if

we saw little change. We thought it was time for a quiet

revolution of ideas in America. That never happened.

My hope is Mike Pence doesn’t succeed Donald Trump

the way Lyndon Johnson succeeded Jack Kennedy. We must

find a peaceful way to get through these next four years.

