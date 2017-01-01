And You the Ocean
by Robert A. Davies / January 1st, 2017
As you churn and spatter on the rocks
between the woods and your vast self
you call, demand that I return
but I’m not yet ready.
In, the trees I’m at home
free from that Puritan fear
of being in, not out of the woods —
my salt blood an ocean within
to welcome your ancient pull.
Robert A. Davies published his first book of poems in 1955; since 1969 he has been writing seriously, but he has written up a storm in the years after his retirement from teaching and volunteer work in the community. Lately he has been focused on writing rather than doing readings or publishing in magazines off-line. He finds as much fun in writing as in walking in the woods. He can be reached at: rjdavies3@comcast.net. Read other articles by Robert A..
This article was posted on Sunday, January 1st, 2017 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.