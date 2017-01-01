And You the Ocean

As you churn and spatter on the rocks

between the woods and your vast self

you call, demand that I return

but I’m not yet ready.

In, the trees I’m at home

free from that Puritan fear

of being in, not out of the woods —

my salt blood an ocean within

to welcome your ancient pull.

Robert A. Davies published his first book of poems in 1955; since 1969 he has been writing seriously, but he has written up a storm in the years after his retirement from teaching and volunteer work in the community. Lately he has been focused on writing rather than doing readings or publishing in magazines off-line. He finds as much fun in writing as in walking in the woods. He can be reached at: rjdavies3@comcast.net. Read other articles by Robert A..