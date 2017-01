Singing

Singed by the night

Sparkling gasps

Smothered sighs

Seventeen

Solemn years

A century

Unceasing tears

Tears from the calendar

Another sheet

Stained with blood

Replete

Should auld

Acquaintance

Be forgot

Would all those

Tears be shed

For naught

Arms held out

With no embrace

Where arms

In the night

Inflamed

Seized our love

Snuffed the truth

With blaring song

Taking time

Leaving no trace

But powder burns

And so in January

The globe still turns.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket in Heinrich Heine's birthplace, Düsseldorf. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..