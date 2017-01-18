We just released this new song before the inauguration, that twists Wyclef’s classic Gone Till November. The song is called About November produced by Giuseppe.

The song is in solidarity with antifa movements, Women’s March on Washington, refugee communities, undocumented communities, LGBTQ communities, disabled communities, Muslim communities, Black Lives Matter, Idle No More, #NODAPL

