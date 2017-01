A scroll unrolled into

piercing hollow eyes;

woeful disturbed mind,

creature of the myths.

Tarnished broken halo

an icy shadowed veil

grasp a crimson heart

Raven’s roost above.

A Book of Mirrors rife

shatters into the sky of

colored faceted jewels

cross dagger of piety.

Parchment laconic afire

while Lime Rickey’s wait

in a high shrilled voice;

enchanted Faeries sing.

Hiding a lavender heart

feted pride lays waste.

Casting sword in a pyre,

zealot’s rebellion reigns.

Ken Allan Dronsfield is a Published Poet and Author originally from New Hampshire, now residing in Oklahoma. He enjoys thunderstorms, walking in the woods at night, playing guitar and time with his cats Merlin and Willa. Ken Allan can be reached at kadfield@gmail.com. Read other articles by Ken Allan.