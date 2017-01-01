A Winter’s Day in Phoenix

A man lay softly down

to sleep in his rags

on freshly mown grass

behind a Mercedes

parked at the curb. A festive

time and the leaves

are still falling

in our city with seasons

all its own. It’s a day

for walking slowly, watching

tree by tree

for a kinglet or looking

around for the Cooper’s hawk

who perched a while

on our aviary but failed

to penetrate the chicken wire.

It’s a last chance day but

no outward sign of hope

is visible, just a slowly

circling Red-tail haloed

by the sun. It’s a no-burn,

breathe with care,

look both ways and take

the next step kind of day;

an unpresidential, think

before you say

what’s on your mind

day; a day too cloudy

to be trusted; a day trying

to be a holiday

in the winter

of our discontent.

David Chorlton is a transplanted European, who has lived in Phoenix since 1978. His poems have appeared in many publications on- and off-line, and reflect his affection for the natural world, as well as occasional bewilderment at aspects of human behavior. His Selected Poems appeared from FutureCycle in 2014. Read other articles by David.