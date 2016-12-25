We Are Individuals

When will we learn

to judge a person not by their gender or sexual preference?

as this one really cool guy once said,

judge people by the “content of their character.”

yet judging someone by their gender

seems to be one of the last bastions

of socially acceptable bigotry.

judge not by gender, race, sexual preference, favorite color!

for these things are meaningless!

judge a person by their Individuality. by who they really are.

by whether they have Integrity and Compassion.

see past the meaningless exteriors

to the Individual within. judging people this way

will actually bring you to their True Identity.

it is time to look inward not outward

and correct the horrific deeds that have been done

by those who judged by exterior appearance for millennia.

let’s cast off the remaining shackles and each be seen

as we Truly are—as Unique Sentient Individuals.

Heath Brougher has been published in various online and print journals in over 25 countries as well as two books with a third on its way. He believes very strongly that people need to start viewing this world through their own eyes, with their own Intellect, instead of letting others tell them how to see it and what to think of it. Read other articles by Heath.