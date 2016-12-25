Was the Holy Spirit a Phoenix

(Resurrection contra insurrection)

Born for torture

A pastoral penetration

Torn from the arms

The charms of a mother poor

Raised to bless the arms

In sanctified savagery

In magnified banditry

King of kings

Lord of lords

Holy reminder

Divine pathfinder

Leading the blind

That they too may find

In true conversion

Daily reversion

To the jealousy and greed

That underlie the prelates’ creed

A cross that pilgrims

Bought by tons

Divided for each end every one

At their hearts aimed

In their souls maimed

With joy they pray

With joy they pay

For the sword from heaven

Their fears might slay

And this began

On Christmas Day.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket in Heinrich Heine's birthplace, Düsseldorf. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..