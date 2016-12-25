The World According to Google

/or/ The Micro-Soft-Kill

by Robert Filos / December 25th, 2016

In a world full of false ideals
images and trending captions
compete with pix-elated passions
double-speak is now the fashion
everyone must get a ration

and caught in the web
of imaginary distractions
a new day dawns
with artificial attractions
what waits for you beyond the cloud
the brave new world
double click goes the crowd

words and images
the senses crave
outside themselves
in futuristic caves
the paintings reveal
what’s really real
just a one and a zero
the modern silicon hero

while somewhere
over the chem-bow lies
that new world order
with gestapo eyes
fingerprints now obsolete
have your DNA swabbed
and they’ll give you a treat
facial recognition and retinal scans
don’t worry about it
it’s all part of the plan

so as the parts, have all been cast
the stage is ready, and invitations sent
once out of the garden
all the world’s a stage (d) event

Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children. Read other articles by Robert.

This article was posted on Sunday, December 25th, 2016 at 8:02am and is filed under Poetry.