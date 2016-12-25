The World According to Google

/or/ The Micro-Soft-Kill

In a world full of false ideals

images and trending captions

compete with pix-elated passions

double-speak is now the fashion

everyone must get a ration

and caught in the web

of imaginary distractions

a new day dawns

with artificial attractions

what waits for you beyond the cloud

the brave new world

double click goes the crowd

words and images

the senses crave

outside themselves

in futuristic caves

the paintings reveal

what’s really real

just a one and a zero

the modern silicon hero

while somewhere

over the chem-bow lies

that new world order

with gestapo eyes

fingerprints now obsolete

have your DNA swabbed

and they’ll give you a treat

facial recognition and retinal scans

don’t worry about it

it’s all part of the plan

so as the parts, have all been cast

the stage is ready, and invitations sent

once out of the garden

all the world’s a stage (d) event

Robert Filos is an author of poetry and short stories that combine beauty with humor and wit, (and brutal truth sometimes) while highlighting social and world issues. He was born and raised in The Bronx, and now makes his home in the South Carolina Low-country with his wife and nine children. Read other articles by Robert.