My temple is a glade,

The brook is my baptismal font,

And at the high altar of the sun

The rosary of my misdeeds

Becomes a floating song

Silent breezes shake

The mantle of the hills,

Green or greener,

Dark or silvering by turns

The valley whispers

Like a hoarse dry throat

The time to kneel,

To lift my face toward the clouds

Has come and gone:

Now the night crowds in,

Old wounds dance mayhem

As I make my way again

Along the cemetery of my dreams,

Along the careless earth of my desires

Emanuel E. Garcia is a poet. novelist, essayist and physician who now resides in New Zealand.