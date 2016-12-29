Proof: “Moderate Rebels” in Syria are Really Jihadists

Ben Swann spent 14 years working as a journalist in broadcast news. In 2010, he became a prime time anchor with WXIX and there became the producer/writer/anchor of a segment called “Reality Check”. While covering the 2012 Republican Presidential primary he began to confront the problems in the American electoral process, the stranglehold of America’s two party system and the suppression of voters’ choices by the corporate media. Read other articles by Ben, or visit Ben's website.