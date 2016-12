Ecuador is a song about oppression by a few over the many. It is based on actual events that involved the destruction of part of the Ecuadorian rain forest as a result of oil drilling over the course of decades. We hope you enjoy our video and thank you for watching.

— One Earth

One Earth is a musical and creative revolt against a straight-jacketed artistic, social, economic and political world. Read other articles by One Earth, or visit One Earth's website.