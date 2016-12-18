It is not her child who

Learns to fly

From the ceiling

Hanging high

while a wealthy wench

Singing smiles

Amidst the stench

Drenched in bile

Promoting dance

Crowds held in trance

And in the dark

That child is reeling

From every blow

From every punch

And every kick

Rained upon body

Pains from sole to soul

And still the song

Of that wealthy wench

Rings, wringing

The weak to repent

Since she and hers

Cannot relent

Since Destiny’s child

Can only fly

When her fans blow

Dust in their own eyes

Holding their breath

Ignoring the screams

From those hanging

For freedom

Hanging for lies

Seizing obscenely

Unfulfillable dreams.

Dr T.P. Wilkinson writes, teaches History and English, directs theatre and coaches cricket in Heinrich Heine's birthplace, Düsseldorf. He is also the author of Church Clothes, Land, Mission and the End of Apartheid in South Africa (Maisonneuve Press, 2003). Read other articles by T.P..