It is not her child who
Learns to fly
From the ceiling1
Hanging high
while a wealthy wench
Singing smiles
Amidst the stench
Drenched in bile
Promoting dance
Crowds held in trance
And in the dark
That child is reeling
From every blow
From every punch
And every kick
Rained upon body
Pains from sole to soul
And still the song
Of that wealthy wench2
Rings, wringing
The weak to repent
Since she and hers
Cannot relent
Since Destiny’s child
Can only fly
When her fans blow
Dust in their own eyes
Holding their breath
Ignoring the screams
From those hanging
For freedom
Hanging for lies
Seizing obscenely
Unfulfillable dreams.
- an infamous torture method and part of US repertory for decades involves hanging victims by their limbs from the ceiling like an aircraft and beating them in every imaginable manner. [↩]
- survivor, a 2001 pop song with an accompanying music video that is thinly veiled (and clothed) promotion of US imperial violence, which is always eroticised for white consumption. Pop music like NASCAR racing is mainly advertising for corporate-sponsored and state-executed violence — for a song. Pop music sponsored to entertain the troops became notorious during the US reign of terror against the people of Vietnam (circa 1955-1976). [↩]