And once again,

I am left shivering in the cold.

The moon doesn’t shine like it used to.

Shooting stars don’t come by.

In the ocean of fallen hearts,

I try not to drown.

Desolation is only a word whispered.

How can you not fall

In love with emptiness?

For in the solitude

I’ve found my way home

Loneliness is beautiful

Jordan Dean was born on June 12, 1984 on Fergusson Island, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea. He is the author of ‘Tattooed Face: A Collection of Poems’ (2016) and ‘Follow the Rainbow: Selected Poems’ (2016). Read other articles by Jordan.