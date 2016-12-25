Mister Grumblecock was a traveling salesman

A dinosaur in this virtual age of click and buy

But he is an element in the overall Master Plan

A first hand witness who can effectively lie

All the while keeping a smile upon his face

Mister Grumblecock is a man of luxury

Who will not settle for the common whore

While drowning himself with martinis into obscurity

His sole desire is more, more and of course more

Like a false gospel with promises void of grace

Biztopian experts desire an asphalt domain

A world where digits on a computer are supreme

“It is good for business” no reason to explain

Efficiency and compliance the ultimate dream

Who cares if Mother Earth has a desecrated face?

Mister Grumblecock is experienced in the deal

Weapons, narcotics, sex slaves, it’s all the same

At the end of the day nothing is truly real

Everybody is a piece in a gigantic chess game

What is wrong with keeping the poor in their place?

Mister Grumblecock sits riding in a jet plane

Lusting after the stewardess desiring a tryst

He is a fine businessman, what more to explain?

Still in his mind a lingering doubt does persist

Exactly why is he running so hard in this race?

Mister Grumblecock died of a heart attack

Not a single person cared enough to mourn

In this world of life we can never go back

It’s a one way street from the day we’re born

Mister Grumblecock always the Jack never the ace

