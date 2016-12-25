At the Hospital Entrance

The chunky dark haired man

old from work and worry

how to live on next to nothing

sits by a tiny dog

caresses it

says Mi preciosa

smiles sweetly.

He sits outside the hospital.

He is losing his wife,

waiting for what he will learn

whether she has days or months to live.

This patient dog is all he will have

and while that is not enough

it is something worth having.

He will have bills

but there is nothing more they can take

the bankers and other criminals.

Maybe he will squeak by

find the city housing promised them.

And, yes, he has social security.

If he can’t take the dog he will live in the park.

For years he has seen others live that way,

wondered how they came to that.

Robert A. Davies published his first book of poems in 1955; since 1969 he has been writing seriously, but he has written up a storm in the years after his retirement from teaching and volunteer work in the community. Lately he has been focused on writing rather than doing readings or publishing in magazines off-line. He finds as much fun in writing as in walking in the woods. He can be reached at: rjdavies3@comcast.net. Read other articles by Robert A..