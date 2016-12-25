At the Hospital Entrance

by Robert A. Davies / December 25th, 2016

The chunky dark haired man
old from work and worry
how to live on next to nothing
sits by a tiny dog
caresses it
says Mi preciosa
smiles sweetly.

He sits outside the hospital.
He is losing his wife,
waiting for what he will learn
whether she has days or months to live.

This patient dog is all he will have
and while that is not enough
it is something worth having.
He will have bills
but there is nothing more they can take
the bankers and other criminals.

Maybe he will squeak by
find the city housing promised them.
And, yes, he has social security.
If he can’t take the dog he will live in the park.
For years he has seen others live that way,
wondered how they came to that.

Robert A. Davies published his first book of poems in 1955; since 1969 he has been writing seriously, but he has written up a storm in the years after his retirement from teaching and volunteer work in the community. Lately he has been focused on writing rather than doing readings or publishing in magazines off-line. He finds as much fun in writing as in walking in the woods. He can be reached at: rjdavies3@comcast.net. Read other articles by Robert A..

