Another Christmas On Her Own

by Paul Tristram / December 25th, 2016

She’s noticed that the clock ticks more slowly
upon three days of the year,
her birthday, Valentine’s Day and this one.
The Council magnolia, tinsel-less walls
blink and shine colourfully
from the flashing Christmas lights
invading from the house opposite.
She refuses to watch telly over this holiday period
and will not eat anything
until the day after Boxing day.
Instead, she listens quietly and intently to ‘Talk Radio’
and the large group of Widows and Widowers
who gather there… in the lost, small hours.
Weeping pitifully down telephone lines and into airwaves,
unburdening themselves heroically
for all the world to hear.
It helps to take the edge off that glistening knife,
she normally has no trouble dulling…
it does not warm yet unchills
the frost and sadness from her lonely, old bones.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.

This article was posted on Sunday, December 25th, 2016 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.