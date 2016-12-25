Another Christmas On Her Own

She’s noticed that the clock ticks more slowly

upon three days of the year,

her birthday, Valentine’s Day and this one.

The Council magnolia, tinsel-less walls

blink and shine colourfully

from the flashing Christmas lights

invading from the house opposite.

She refuses to watch telly over this holiday period

and will not eat anything

until the day after Boxing day.

Instead, she listens quietly and intently to ‘Talk Radio’

and the large group of Widows and Widowers

who gather there… in the lost, small hours.

Weeping pitifully down telephone lines and into airwaves,

unburdening themselves heroically

for all the world to hear.

It helps to take the edge off that glistening knife,

she normally has no trouble dulling…

it does not warm yet unchills

the frost and sadness from her lonely, old bones.

