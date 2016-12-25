An Effect to Affect

(Dedicated to Mahak Malik)

One stone

skipped across

the river

can create

a ripple

of energy

that expands

ever-outward.

One star

shooting through

the sky

can grant

a wish

with its light

that lasts

forever.

One smile

flashed

to a stranger

living

on the street

might just

inspire them

to get up

on their feet

with faith

in humanity

restored.

One word

spoken

in kindness

to an angel

that has fallen

on tough times

could help them

grow

new wings

and soar back

into God’s

good graces.

Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration. He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects. Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.