An Effect to Affect
(Dedicated to Mahak Malik)
by Scott Thomas Outlar / December 25th, 2016
One stone
skipped across
the river
can create
a ripple
of energy
that expands
ever-outward.
One star
shooting through
the sky
can grant
a wish
with its light
that lasts
forever.
One smile
flashed
to a stranger
living
on the street
might just
inspire them
to get up
on their feet
with faith
in humanity
restored.
One word
spoken
in kindness
to an angel
that has fallen
on tough times
could help them
grow
new wings
and soar back
into God’s
good graces.
Scott Thomas Outlar is a lover of truth and enjoys researching
philosophy, psychology, politics, spirituality, and any other facet of
consciousness in the pursuit of reaching a higher state of vibration.
He also enjoys writing rants, poems, essays, short stories, and
prose-fusion screeds covering such subjects.
Scott Thomas can be reached at 17numa@gmail.com. Read other articles by Scott Thomas, or visit Scott Thomas's website.
This article was posted on Sunday, December 25th, 2016 at 8:03am and is filed under Poetry.