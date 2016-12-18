After The Blackberry Picking’s Finished

…and you’ve acclimatized,

found breathing room,

within each other’s private spaces.

You juggle constantly to keep the lid

upon that claustrophobic, boiling pot.

Which inevitably bubbles over

exploding a ruined day in bitter silence.

Revealing elasticated cracks

which reshape and set at will.

The photo album (Trail Of Tears!)

is locked away up in the attic

like a demented Mrs. Rochester of memory.

You try keeping it from the kids

but you cannot hide animosity.

Subduing and stifling

where you both once found

energy and encouragement.

You’d miss her if she went away

yet, grate the hours if she stayed?

Love; is but a fondness and familiarity

when the magical fireworks of beginning

have ground-fallen with a whimper.

It’s hard to see outside the box

when you’re living half inside someone else’s.

Luke-warm hearts are not that exciting…

but they can still keep the wolves at bay.

Paul Tristram is a Welsh writer who has poems, short stories, sketches and photography published in many publications around the world. He yearns to tattoo porcelain bridesmaids instead of digging empty graves for innocence at midnight; this too may pass, yet. Buy his books Scribblings Of A Madman (Lit Fest Press); Poetry From The Nearest Barstool; and a split poetry book The Raven And The Vagabond Heart with Bethany W Pope. You can also read his poems and stories here! Read other articles by Paul, or visit Paul's website.